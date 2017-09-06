Atlanta man celebrates 104th birthday

- An Atlanta man is celebrating a major milestone on Wednesday... his 104th birthday!

Richard Alfred Petree, Sr., also known as "Pop" or Pete, was born on September 6, 1913. He had four children with his wife of 63 years, Ladelle Reeves Petree, who passed away in 1997. He also has many grand children, great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren.

The Petrees opened Mother Goose Nursery on Ponce de Leon, where The Patella School now resides.

Today, Mr. Petree is very active and enjoys spending time working as a wood craftsman. According to daughter-in-law Shelley Petree, he's "remarkable" and makes beautiful items, including chests and custom picture frames.

"He lives alone and is totally self-sufficient," said Shelley, who's married to Petree's son, Don. "He exercised regularly at the YMCA well into his 90s."

All of Petree's children live in the Atlanta area and will help him celebrate his birthday at a special dinner at Brookwood Grill in Roswell Wednesday evening. A total of 28 family members will be in attendance.

Petree credits his long life to always chewing food thoroughly, getting eight hours of sleep a night, and staying busy.