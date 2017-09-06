Woman sentenced in deadly crash involving teens

- The woman accused of causing an accident that killed two Paulding County high school students in 2015 will spend at least 10 years behind bars.

A Paulding County jury convicted Sarah Dowdy on all charges, including first degree vehicular homicide.

Investigators said she was speeding when she hit a car driven by 18-year-old Janeal Priester head on.

Priester and her 17-year-old boyfriend, Nick Wright, were killed.

Wright's brother who was also in the car was seriously injured.

The judge sentenced Dowdy to 20 years, with 10 to serve.