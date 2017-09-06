Woman sentenced in deadly crash involving teens
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The woman accused of causing an accident that killed two Paulding County high school students in 2015 will spend at least 10 years behind bars.
A Paulding County jury convicted Sarah Dowdy on all charges, including first degree vehicular homicide.
Investigators said she was speeding when she hit a car driven by 18-year-old Janeal Priester head on.
Priester and her 17-year-old boyfriend, Nick Wright, were killed.
Wright's brother who was also in the car was seriously injured.
The judge sentenced Dowdy to 20 years, with 10 to serve.