Tara Grinstead murder: New charges filed against Bo Dukes

- One of two men charged in connection with the murder of a Georgia teacher and former beauty queen faces more charges.

A Wilcox County grand jury indicted Bo Dukes on two counts of making false statements, one count of hindering apprehension of a criminal and one count of concealing a death.

Tara Grinstead went missing in 2005 from her home in Ocilla.

The indictment states Dukes denied knowing anything about the crime to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent.

A grand jury in Ben Hill County previously indicted dukes on similar charges.

Those indictments stated Dukes helped Ryan Duke burn Tara Grinstead's body.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Authorities arrested Ryan Duke in February and charged him with her murder.