Up to 20 bullets hit South Fulton home, police looking for shooter

- Fulton County Police are looking for the person or people who fired up to 20 shots at a city of South Fulton home.

Investigators said the shooting took place Saturday morning at a home on Splitpine Court inside the Thornwood Park Subdivision.

“I had a grandchild that was downstairs and a daughter that was downstairs and the rest of us was upstairs,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

That grandmother said she found bullet holes inside her home and even one that hit her vehicle.

“We heard gunshots and after it was over, I heard a car squeal off and then when we came downstairs is when we found stray bullets in my kitchen,” said the grandmother.

Fulton County Police and Crime Stoppers are now releasing new surveillance video investigators said shows the shooter’s vehicle driving into the neighborhood and then driving away about four minutes later.

“It is usually quiet, I’ve been here about four years and this is usually quiet,” said resident, Whitfield Gray.

Investigators said fortunately, the flying bullets did not hit anyone. They ask anyone with information to call the Fulton County Police Department or Crime Stoppers 404.577.TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and there is up to a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.