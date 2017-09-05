Evacuated Houston jail inmates returning to local prisons

- The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says about 1,400 inmates who were evacuated from Houston-area prisons affected by flooding are heading back to the lockups.

@TDCJ is beginning the process of repopulating 1,400 inmates to the Vance & Jester 3 Units in Richmond. We will update once it is complete. pic.twitter.com/WZwCu3xuKu — TDCJ (@TDCJ) September 4, 2017

The Jester 3 and Vance Unit prisons are near Richmond, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Houston and in an area flooded by the Brazos River.

Update: Both the Jester 3 and Vance Units have been successfully repopulated. pic.twitter.com/yO6VIOwAFz — TDCJ (@TDCJ) September 4, 2017

4,500 inmates removed from three other prisons farther south along the Brazos River remain in other prisons in East Texas.

Prison agency spokesman Jason Clark says officials are continuing to assess the flood situation at the Ramsey, Stringfellow and Terrell Units near Rosharon in Brazoria County.