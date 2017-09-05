Police: Man kidnaps woman, sexually assaults her in church parking lot

- Atlanta Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping a woman and sexually assaulting her in a church parking lot early Wednesday morning.

Police said it started in Carroll County when an unknown man approached the woman with a knife as she was coming out of a grocery store. The man forced the woman into her own vehicle, police said, and they drove toward Atlanta on Interstate 20.

According to police, the man got off at the Hamilton E. Holmes exit and that's when he sexually assaulted the woman in the parking lot of a church. Then, they got back on the interstate and drove toward Monroe Drive.

At some point, the woman was able to use her iPhone to contact her family members, despite having been kidnapped and sexually assaulted. Police said those family members called 911 and officers were able to begin tracking them.

Responding officers were able to locate the vehicle, which then led to a police chase.

Police said the suspect eventually wrecked the car near an apartment complex along Monroe Drive, then he took off on foot. He remains at large at this time.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be checked out.