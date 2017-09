- Barrow County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a missing elderly woman who does not speak English.

Deputies say Shoua Kue was last seen in the area of 1422 Perkins Road around 6 p.m. Monday.

Kue is described as being 4-foot-10-inches tall, and wearing all black.

Anyone with information about Kue’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-307-3122.