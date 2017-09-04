WATCH: Fire at Atlanta's Fat Matt's Rib Shack

Posted: Sep 04 2017 05:56PM EDT

Updated: Sep 04 2017 06:45PM EDT

ATLANTA - The catering section of Atlanta's Fat Matt's Rib Shack caught fire Monday evening. 

A FOX 5 viewer sent in video showing heavy smoke coming from a smaller building near the main restaurant, which was not affected by the blaze.

The restaurant, located at 1811 Piedmont Avenue, is currently closed.

FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell says the fire knocked out power to the main restaurant, and reports heavy traffic delays in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

