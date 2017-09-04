WATCH: Fire at Atlanta's Fat Matt's Rib Shack

- The catering section of Atlanta's Fat Matt's Rib Shack caught fire Monday evening.

A FOX 5 viewer sent in video showing heavy smoke coming from a smaller building near the main restaurant, which was not affected by the blaze.

The restaurant, located at 1811 Piedmont Avenue, is currently closed.

FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell says the fire knocked out power to the main restaurant, and reports heavy traffic delays in the area.

Traffic now re-directed at Piedmont Rd near Rockbridge where Fat Matt's Rib Shack catering burned down @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/EybfMiagIQ — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) September 4, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation.