Dreamers, supporters rally to preserve DACA in Atlanta

- Hundreds of people marched through the streets of downtown Atlanta Monday to show their support for temporary legal status for some immigrants.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program on Tuesday. The Obama Administration policy, adopted in 2012, grants temporary deportation protection to those who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, commonly called "dreamers."

"Because of DACA, I've been able to work. I've been able to drive legally. I've been able to feel more comfortable about telling people that I am undocumented," said Violeta Hernandez, a dreamer who has been in the U.S. since the age of four. "It's very important to see people that publicly say, 'I support DACA. I support undocumented people.'"

Hernandez and others argue that ending DACA would result in significant economic losses. According to a report by the Center for American Progress, 700,000 dreamers would be forced out of the workforce.

"People are still going to continue working whether they have work authorization or not. So, it's their choice whether they want those taxes that we're paying to go the state or to be paid under the table and not benefit anyone," said Hernandez.

Supporters of the idea to end DACA, however, argue that dreamers take jobs away from U.S. citizens.

The President, according to reports, plans to announce a six month waiting period before DACA officially ends, which could give Congress time to act.

