Family still hopeful 77-year-old missing man will be found alive

- It has been nearly one month since 77-year-old Maurice Taitt disappeared in DeKalb County.

Taitt was visiting the states from Trinidad for a family reunion.

"My dad is starting to show signs of dementia, so I thought this would be the best time to come here to see our whole family," said Jerome Taitt. "We hadn't gotten all together in 20 years."

The family told FOX 5, Taitt wandered off from his son's Stone Mountain home on August 6th and hasn't been seen since.

"This was supposed to be a happy time, but now it's turned into a nightmare," Jerome said.

Since Taitt went missing, the family has searched all over the metro Atlanta area specifically at homeless shelters and hospitals.

"We are going to continue looking for him," Jerome said. "It's all we can do."

The family said they are hopeful Maurice is still alive and are offering a $5000 reward for information leading to Taitt's safe return.

"I am flying back home to Trinidad on the 11th," Jerome said. "I am praying my father will be with me."