Hurricane Irma approaches islands in eastern Caribbean, may threaten U.S.

- Hurricane Irma strengthened again Monday morning, with winds now reaching 120 mph, as Hurricane Watches were posted for a number of islands in the eastern Caribbean. Irma remains a Category 3 storm, and some additional strengthening is in the forecast.

The long-range forecast track has shifted to the west, increasing the potential threat to the U.S. mainland. However, the storm remains several days away from a possible U.S. landfall, and forecasters caution that it is too early to make reliable predictions about Irma's eventual path.

A lot can change, but models are trending on a more westerly track for #Irma The timing of an approaching cold front will be KEY #tropics pic.twitter.com/YbjAatHUJ9 — Ryan Beesley (@RyanBeesleyFox5) September 4, 2017

A number of long-range forecast models suggest Irma could make landfall along the southeast coast of the U.S. Many of those models are tightly clustered, bringing Irma ashore somewhere in Florida. Most of those models suggest Irma will have some impact on Georgia's weather.

Hurricane Watches are in effect for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Monserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, and St. Barts. Workers are clearing drains and cutting back trees, and authorities are warning residents to prepare for the storm's arrival. Schools closed Monday in Antigua and Barbuda.

Heavy rains, rough surf and strong winds are expected to begin affecting the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday. "The passage of a hurricane is not a matter to be taken lightly, but we must not panic," said Antigua's prime minister Gaston Browne.

