Deadly crash closes I-75 NB in Cobb County

- A deadly accident left Interstate 75 North closed for some time early Monday morning. Authorities said a motorcyclist died in the crash that happened just before 3 a.m. Northbound traffic was blocked at South Marietta Parkway, and drivers were diverted off the interstate to get around the crash scene.

A Marietta police officer responding to the scene of the initial crash was then hit from behind by another vehicle. Police said the driver who hit the officer's car was arrested for DUI. The officer was not injured.

Investigators remained at the scene of the initial crash, but some lanes re-opened to traffic shortly after 5 a.m.