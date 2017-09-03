Dragon Con attendee hit by chair thrown from 10th floor of hotel

- A night of fun took a violent turn for some women attending Dragon Con. Two women were hit with chairs thrown from the tenth floor of the Marriott Marquis hotel.

At Dragon Con, you can see things you might not usually see, like super heroes. But, one thing you're not supposed to see is chairs being thrown from the tenth floor of a hotel. That's exactly what happened early Sunday morning.

"It really did sound like gunshots we were scared and a lot of people there so it's a mass panic and everybody is going crazy and it was traumatic," said Kelly McDaniel.

McDaniel recalls the terrifying scene outside of the Marriott Marquis early Sunday morning. The 7-year Dragon Con goer was outside of the hotel hanging with friends when the unthinkable happened.

"I feel this sharp pain and I thought maybe someone hit me with a water bottle saw chairs everywhere and someone dragged me inside. It was complete chaos," said McDaniel.

McDaniel was right. She had been hit but not with a water bottle. Atlanta police say it was a chair, thrown off the tenth floor of the hotel.

We received a statement from Dragon Con saying:

"We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe and we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation, and provided immediate assistance."

The Atlanta police department is investigating the incident. As of now, no arrests have been made.