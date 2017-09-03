Trump: North Korea's `words and actions' hostile to U.S.

- President Donald Trump has reacted to what he's calling "a major Nuclear Test" by North Korea -- branding the North "a rogue nation" whose "words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous" to the United States.

North Korea says it has conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date -- and claiming a "perfect success."

North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

Trump tweets that North Korea "has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success."

China is by far the North's biggest trading partner.