Trump: North Korea's `words and actions' hostile to U.S.

Posted: Sep 03 2017 07:57AM EDT

Updated: Sep 03 2017 08:00AM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has reacted to what he's calling "a major Nuclear Test" by North Korea -- branding the North "a rogue nation" whose "words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous" to the United States.

RELATED: NKorea says it has loaded H-bomb onto ICBM

North Korea says it has conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date -- and claiming a "perfect success."

Trump tweets that North Korea "has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success."

China is by far the North's biggest trading partner.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories