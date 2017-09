- The Hiram Police Department needs help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Abria McDaniel was reported missing Saturday night.

Authorities tell FOX 5 she was last seen at the Westwind Townhomes around 10 p.m.

She has a scar on her left wrist and was wearing a t-shirt, sweatpants and a leopard-print bookbag.

If you have any information about McDaniel’s whereabouts, please call the Hiram Police Department.