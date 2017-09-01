Woman found shot dead inside home

- A woman is dead and two people are in custody after Douglas County deputies said a domestic dispute ended in gunfire.

Authorities responded to Sweetridge Court around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening, and discovered a female shot dead inside the home. Deputies said two individuals were apprehended over the ordeal.

Investigators kept Fox 5 crews down the street, due to what they called a volatile situation unfolding.

The age of the woman has not been released. Authorities have not released how the victim could be connected to the two suspects.

