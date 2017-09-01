Horses rescued in Beaumont from Harvey floodwaters

- Authorities said that two horses were rescued from floodwaters in from Beaumont. Two horses were stranded by a home, and one of the horses was able to swim to nearby rescue boats. The other was a little more spooked... and began thrashing about in the neck-high water. Luckily, one of the rescuers in the boat manages to help the animal, leading it by rope to higher ground. Harvey dumped a record 30 inches of rain on the golden triangle.