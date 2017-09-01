Threatening messages, racial slurs spray painted on Cobb County school

- The staff at a Cobb County high school arrived to find the interior of the school vandalized with threatening messages and racial slurs spray painted.

It happened at Pebblebrook High School. Students reported walls and floors were covered from one end to the other.

Administrators called the authorities. Students got a message over the intercom telling them there was no credible threat to the school community and classes would be held as normal.

If the idea of the person or persons who did the deed was to get attention, it worked. The ugly pictures are all over social media.

The school police department is investigating. A letter was sent home to parents.