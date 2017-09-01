Gwinnett County Police helicopter crashes in Lawrenceville

- A Gwinnett County Police helicopter crashed Friday morning at Briscoe Field in Lawrenceville, while returning to the airport from a call.

Helicopter crash update: Both officers/pilots are en route to hospital. pic.twitter.com/YHonUVNRBa — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) September 1, 2017

Police described the two officers who were aboard the "Air 1" chopper as conscious, alert and talking. They were taken to the Gwinnett County Medical Center. The officers' injuries are non-life threatening.

The Gwinnett County Fire Department helped to extricate an officer trapped inside the wreckage.

The crash occurred Friday morning about 200 yards from the hangar as the pilots were returning from a call related to a wanted person who had been located, according to police. That wanted person was later arrested, police said

The cause of the crash is unknown, but police say the weather conditions were windy and a storm was approaching at the time the helicopter went down.

Crash investigators are on their way to the scene.