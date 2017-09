- Canton Police need your help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl who may be in the Paulding County area.

Mayci Olschewske was last seen on August 31, 2017 at her residence in Canton. She is believed to be driving a white 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe with tag WPQ909. The vehicle has some front-end damage, police said.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 770 720-4883.