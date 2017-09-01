Police: DeKalb homeowner shot, killed by intruder

- A DeKalb County homeowner was shot and killed by an intruder during a home invasion Friday morning, according to police. Authorities say three suspects assaulted the victim inside his garage.

"This just doesn't make any sense." Heartbroken loved ones talk after deadly home invasion in DeKalb Co

Around 6 a.m., police say the 48-year-old male homeowner was with his wife inside their garage when the three suspects ambushed them. The man was then shot multiple times, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was a military veteran who had married his high school sweetheart in the last year.

The home is located in the 500 block of Mountain Oaks Parkway.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

