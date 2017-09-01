Burgers With Buck: Chicken + Beer

- There was a lot of discussion among the #BurgersWithBuck staff about how to properly celebrate our centennial, our 100th burger. I mean, this a pretty big deal, and such a momentous, gastrointestinal occasion deserves proper recognition.

Let’s face it, what started as a tribute to the late Ms. Ann Price in April of 2015 has become a bit of a local institution, and Good Day Atlanta Friday tradition. When Ms. Ann, the late owner of Ann's Snack Bar on Memorial Drive (home of the nationally renowned Ghetto Burger) passed away, Flip Burger Boutique decided to honor her with 'The Queen Ann' tribute burger, and Burgers With Buck was born. Now, here we are 99 burgers later.

Rarely does the #BWB staff agree unanimously, but that was the case when we decided to feature Chicken + Beer, the restaurant on Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport owned by Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris, as our #100thBurger. The burger itself, the IPA Double Cheeseburger featuring hoppy and American cheeses, smoked bacon and carmelized onions, is a star in its own right. Then factor in the star power and charisma of one Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, and it is the perfect way to celebrate the milestone. Despite the fact that Chicken + Beer, named after one of Ludacris’ albums, is best known for Luda’s Chicken + Pecan Waffles, the burger is delicious and worth the train ride to Concourse D no matter which is your departing gate.

In other words, #BWB recommends when your travel plans take you through Atlanta you arrive to the airport two hours early to get through security and still have plenty of time to enjoy an IPA Double Cheeseburger at Chicken + Beer. Thanks to Ludacris, the restaurant staff and PR people for helping in this very special edition of Burgers With Buck. And thank you burger lovers for supporting the segment and celebrating the best burgers in Atlanta and beyond.

For more information on Chicken + Beer including location, menu, and more, go to their website, http://chickenandbeer.com/.

