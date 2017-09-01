Search for Douglasville man missing since Monday

- Authorities are searching for a missing 45-year-old man who has been missing since Monday night.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Seth Parson was last seen at his Douglasville home on August 28.

He left early the next day in his 1977 primer gray GMC pickup truck, deputies said.

The truck had Georgia U.S. Air Force Retired motor vehicle registration, DSV 731, and multiple stickers on the rear.

Anyone with information on Parson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 920-4905 or (770) 949-5656.