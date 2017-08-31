Miranda Lambert saves dozens of animals after Hurricane Harvey

- Country music star Miranda Lambert and her MuttNation Foundation saved dozens of animals after Hurricane Harvey ravaged Houston, Texas.

Lambert shared on social media Wednesday that her team was able to send over 70 dogs to their shelter in Oklahoma. She thanked the amazing volunteers for their help in saving the pups.

MuttNation posted another update Thursday saying they rescued 40 dogs and 38 cats from Houston Humane and 21 pets from the Baytown City Shelter.

My roommates tonight! Mama & newborns born this morning. @Mutt_Nation rescued 72 dogs today who are being transported to dry safe shelters. pic.twitter.com/DXEPWroi6R — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 30, 2017

Lambert founded MuttNation in 2009, which is an organization that promotes the adoptions of shelter pets.

Celebrities across the country are continuing their fundraising efforts for those affected by Harvey.

