Mayor Kasim Reed announces sale, plans for Atlanta Civic Center site

- Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed called a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce that the site of the old Atlanta Civic Center has been sold. Plans call for affordable housing to be built on that property.

Following that announcement, Mayor Reed spoke about about the campaign to select the city's next Mayor.

Reed was sharply critical of candidate and Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell. Mayor Reed pointed to findings of ethics violations by Mitchell. The mayor also called on Mitchell to make his tax returns public.

In response to the Mayor's criticism, Mitchell released a statement saying in part, "Kasim Reed can continue to hurl insults and untruths toward me. His actions are beneath the dignity of his office. I will continue to stand up to his personal attacks and fight for the people of Atlanta."