Newborn found abandoned in gym bag at Chamblee medical clinic

- Police are investigating after a newborn baby was found in a gym bag at a medical facility in Chamblee early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the Family Medical Clinic on Buford Highway after a member of the cleaning staff found a baby boy in the entryway of the building just after midnight. Police said the umbilical cord was still attached to the baby, who was in a blue canvas bag on top of a lab collection box.

Witnesses and surveillance video helped investigators determine the infant was left outside in front of the business early Wednesday morning. According to police, the baby went all day without any "nourishment or attention."

The baby is now in the care of the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

Chamblee Police said the medical staff considers the infant a "miracle child," based on the initial timeline of when the incident occurred.