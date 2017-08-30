Gas pipeline temporarily suspends operations due to Harvey, suppliers: gasoline inventory good

- A major gasoline pipeline in Atlanta has temporarily suspended operations in facilities west of Lake Charles, Louisiana due to Hurricane Harvey, according to a press release by Colonial Pipeline. In addition, two local suppliers tell FOX 5 that there is still plenty of gasoline in the state of Georgia, and warn against runs on fuel.

The facilities in Lake Charles, Louisiana of Colonial Pipeline are temporarily out of service due to the hurricane.

Colonial Pipeline released the following statement:

Due to supply constraints caused by storm-related refinery shut-downs and the impact to Colonial’s facilities west of Lake Charles, Colonial’s Line 2, which transports primarily diesel and aviation fuels, will suspend service this evening. For the same reasons, we expect that Line 1, which transports gasoline and is currently operating at reduced rates, will suspend service tomorrow (Thursday). Once Colonial is able to ensure that its facilities are safe to operate and refiners in Lake Charles and points east have the ability to move product to Colonial, our system will resume operations.

Of the 26 refineries that connect to the Colonial system, 13 are located between Houston and Lake Charles.

Colonial is one part of the fuel delivery system, and there are multiple means of supplying the market to mitigate concerns with supply, including other pipelines, trucks, and barges.

The safety of our personnel and integrity of our system will remain the top priorities. Our thoughts and prayers remain with all those impacted by this event.

Colonial Pipeline says operations will resume once workers can safely access their facilities and after an evaluation of pipes, pumps, tanks, and infrastructure.

Officials say those safety checks need to happen to resume operations between Houston and Lake Charles.

Colonial Pipeline tells FOX 5 that they have deployed personnel to help in the Gulf Coast in response to the hurricane. In addition, they are working from an incident command center.

Colonial Pipeline delivers more than 100 million gallons of gasoline, home heating oil, aviation fuel and other refined petroleum products per day, according to their website.

Their 5,500-mile long pipeline starts in Houston and ends at the New York Harbor.