10-year-old uses karate to avoid abduction

- A ten-year-old is home safe tonight after he fights off a kidnapper. The boy walked out into his front yard when a man grabbed him.

But, he knew karate and fought back.

"I was here where the black chair is headed to the van, all of a sudden a guy approaches me."

Sebastian Solache says the next thing he knew the man had him.

"He drags me and I elbow him in the ribs. From there he slammed me on the floor and ran," said Solache.

Flor, Sebastian's mom, never heard the screams.

"I was fixing them something to eat when I heard him slam the door and lock it. He was just crying, having a panic attack, he told me somebody tried to take me mommy," said Flor.

Flor says she looked out the window and could see the man running away.

"I'm just terrified," she said.

Hall County Sheriff's Deputy Stephen Wilbanks says parents in Hall County need to use caution until deputies can find this man and figure out why he went after Sebastian.

"There's nothing in our initial information that we've developed that indicates that it's a connection from a family member or someone who is known to the child," said Wilbanks.

Wilbanks says Sebastian did everything right- He screamed, he fought, and he saved his own life

"Criminals and predators such as this are looking for easy prey. Our advice is, don't be that victim, fight with everything you have," said Wilbanks.

"I just felt proud of myself that I was able to escape"

Deputies describe Sebastian's attacker as a white male, with dark pants, a white shirt and a black cloth covering his face.