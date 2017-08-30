Authorities searching for man missing for 7 days

- Atlanta Police are searching for a man who has been missing since August 23. James Marble. 57, was last seen at Grady Hospital and being treated and released on August 20.

Marble was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan shoes, and a dark colored hat. He is 5'10" and 155 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.