Atlanta Police release surveillance in West Midtown shooting

- Investigators want the public's help to identify two vehicles that they believe may have been used in the robbery and shooting at a popular West Midtown restaurant Monday night.

Late Wednesday Atlanta Police released video from two separate surveillance cameras of the incident at JCT Kitchen on Howell Mill Road. The videos shows two cars, a black SUV and a silver sedan, pull into the parking lot. Two people jump out of the SUV and can be seen approaching a couple near their car.

#BREAKING: @Atlanta_Police release video from shooting at JCT Kitchen. Ask for help IDing black SUV and silver sedan. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/dWsBDFKiGY — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) August 30, 2017

According to police, an armed suspect tried to rob Bruno Bafico, 25, and demanded his watch. Investigators said a brief struggle ensued and one suspect fired several shots and Bafico.

The surveillance video shows them all run into the restaurant and seconds later, other people run out. Police said the suspect fired at least two more times inside the restaurant. Police said the suspect tried to shoot him again, but the gun malfunctioned.

Investigators said the suspect, described as a slim black man, fled the scene and jumped into the back seat of the black SUV. The driver of the getaway vehicle was described as a Hispanic male or possibly a black male with a light complexion and long wavy hair.

Officers said Bafico was alert, conscious and breathing when he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Atlanta Police or Crime Stoppers.