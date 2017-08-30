DeKalb police searching for missing 82-year-old man

- DeKalb County police are searching for an 82-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday. Otis Harris has severe memory loss, and his family is very concerned about his well being.

Harris is known to drive a white 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada, and is 6'1" and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a burgundy polo style shirt, with jeans, and a navy blue baseball cap with a fireman emblem on it.

He went missing around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. His family says he also wears wire-rimmed glasses.

If you have any information, please contact police immediately.