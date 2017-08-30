Police investigate triple homicide in DeKalb County

- Police are investigating a triple homicide in DeKalb County.

According to police, a 911 call came in around 11 p.m. Tuesday about a dispute at a condominium complex on Par Four Way in Lithonia. Upon arrival, responding officers found three victims dead inside one of the units.

Investigators said two of the victims are described as men in their twenties. FOX 5 spoke with Alicia Willis, who said her nephew was one of the victims.

Willis said her nephew was well-loved, had lots of friends, and she cherishes the last moments she spent with him on Tuesday.

According to police, the other victim was a female, also in her twenties.

Police believe the shooter is still at large. Detectives have K-9s searching the area, hoping to find the gunman and possible evidence, such as the murder weapon.

Police said there was one witness to the crime and she's cooperating with investigators. The witness is currently being interviewed by police about what happened.