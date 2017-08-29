Carjacking near MARTA station shuts down train service

- A man was carjacked near a MARTA station, disrupting train service. It happened near the Lindbergh Station Tuesday evening.

Hedges Ferguson just got home from work and parked his car in the deck near his home. As soon as he opened his car door he got the scare of his life.

"As soon as I opened the door, there was a gun in my chest, I threw my hands in the air," said Ferguson.

Ferguson said there were two armed men, demanding the keys to his Lexus RX 350. He says he tossed his backpack at them and ran for safety.

Police said the crooks did not get far; they crashed the car just a few blocks away and took off running. Police said one man jumped the wall of the Lindbergh MARTA Station and ran down the tracks. They caught him hiding under a platform.

MARTA temporarily shut down the Red and Gold lines at the Lindbergh Station while police made the arrest and fanned out searching for the second man.

Ferguson's Lexus was damaged, but he said that's the least of his worries.

"I mean it was terrifying. I've never had a gun pointed at me before," said Ferguson.