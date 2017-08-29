Woman shot in chest in broad daylight

- DeKalb County homicide investigators are searching for the people responsible for shooting a 36-year-old woman in the chest and leaving her for dead in the middle of the road.

Police said the ordeal happened after noon Monday and responded to a 911 call of a woman shot off Alston and Delano Drives. Officers responded and found Marquita Franklin, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, but did not survive, police said in their report.

Police said they are not sure if the woman was shot while outside in the middle of the street or inside a vehicle.

Friends post "R.I.P. Marquita" on Facebook, and told FOX 5 News by phone, Franklin is from Atlanta and was well-liked, with plenty of friends.

“I hope they find out who did it, why they did it and hope it doesn't happen again,” said a concerned neighbor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb County Police homicide investigators.