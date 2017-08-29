Tropical rain from Harvey comes to metro Atlanta, north Georgia

- Now it is our turn for rain, but nowhere near the extent of neighbors to the west.

Tropical Storm Harvey made it's second U.S. landfall early Wednesday morning just west of Cameron, Louisiana. The storm will begin ushering in waves of tropical downpours into north Georgia during the day Wednesday

Wednesday features overcast skies, cool temperatures in the 70s throughout the day, and occasional rain, but no severe storm risk.

% INLINE %

By Thursday afternoon, there is a small risk of severe storms in northwest Georgia. It would be possible to see a quick spin up storm capable of spawning a tornado on Thursday during the warmest part of the day. Widespread severe weather is not expected.

% INLINE %

Right now, the shower and storm risk will end after Saturday morning and leave most of the Labor Day Holiday Weekend dry and mild, with highs back into the low to mid-80s. Storm total rainfall between Wednesday and Saturday should average 1"-3".

% INLINE %

-----

