Residents: raw sewage leaking at apartment complex

- Some families in a Clayton County neighborhood are outraged over raw sewage in their complex.

They said they first noticed the problem in the parking lot over the weekend. But they have been dealing with structural problems inside the Main Street Apartments in Forest Park for quite some time.

Those residents reached out to FOX 5 News.

FOX 5 spoke with the Shawn Kruk of the Island Estate Group in New York. He said the company took over the property last week. He said crews fixed a plumbing issue in one building last week. And there is a plan to renovate the entire complex over the next few months, according to Kruk.