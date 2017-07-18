Chick-fil-A testing ‘family style meals,' new sides in 3 cities

- Chick-fil-A is now testing family style meals with two new sides—mac and cheese and bacon baked beans—in three cities.

According to a news release, the new meals will start at $29.99 and include one entrée, two sides and eight mini rolls to serve four people.

The family-style entrée options include 30 chicken nuggets, 12 chicken strips, or four chicken breasts either fried or grilled. Side options include bacon baked beans, a fruit bowl, mac and cheese, a salad, or the superfood side.

The Atlanta-based company said that 36 percent of its dinner customers choose to take their meals to-go and their latest offering will “serve a growing demand for takeout options.”

The family style meals and new sides will only be available in Greensboro, N.C., Phoenix and San Antonio restaurants through November 18.

Customer feedback will help determine if the new offerings will be added to menus nationwide, according to the statement.

