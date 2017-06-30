Bullets fired in Buckhead neighborhood hit home

Residents on edge in a Buckhead neighborhood after shots were fired in the middle of the night. One of the bullets went straight into a home where a family was sleeping.

Neighbors say shell casings were found in the middle of the street. “”What might be gunplay to them in the wee hours of the morning could kill somebody,” said Alex Bombeck who lives near the intersection of West Wesley Road and Dawn View.

Drew Owen said he could hear the gunshots from his house. “A 9mm has a distinct crack sound that's different from fireworks. The whole neighborhood is tense about what happened. No reason that we could think of as to why or when it might happen again,” said Drew Owen.

Most here believe the shooting was random, fired from a car driving by, and realize it could have happened to any one of their homes. “This isn't a high crime area, but that's what worries you, is crime is spreading and it's happening anywhere and it can happen anywhere,” said Bombeck.

Last summer shots were fired at the same intersection. Residents say shortly after that, the neighborhood hired their own security patrol made up of off-duty Atlanta Police officers. Many are now wondering if it's time to increase security.