Prisoner transport bus crashes on I-85 in Gwinnett County

- Georgia State troopers are investigating a crash which involved eight vehicles and a prisoner transport bus. All lanes were blocked for at least an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said it happened on Interstate 85 southbound just south of Buford Drive on Friday afternoon. Authorities were able to quickly move the wrecked vehicles off the busy interstate and into an abandoned rest stop.

Officers at the scene report multiple injuries, but the injuries do not appear serious.

All the inmates on the prisoner transport bus are accounted for, according to police.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Friday’s commute was expected to be heavier than normal ahead of the long Fourth of July weekend.