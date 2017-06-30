GA deputy fired, accused of sexual assault on duty

- A southeast Georgia deputy has been fired following accusations of sexually assaulting someone while on duty.

Investigators said Atkinson County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Spikes responded to a domestic violence call on Guthrie Heights Road last Saturday, June 17, in Axson, Georgia. The next day, someone called the sheriff's office, and complained about a sexual assault involving Spikes.

Spikes, 49, admitted to the sexual act, but said it was consensual, according to authorities.

Sheriff David Moore confirmed Spikes was immediately terminated from his position at the sheriff's office.

The case has been turned over to the District Attorney's Office, who will determine the charges against Spikes. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the case.

Spikes worked for the Atkinson County Sheriff's Office for three years, and had no prior incidents.