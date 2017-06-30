Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport; 2 hospitalized

- A twin-engine Cessna 310 airplane with two people aboard crashed and burst into flames Friday on the San Diego (405) Freeway in the Santa Ana area today.

It happened about 9:35 a.m. north of MacArthur Boulevard, about 1,000 feet from a John Wayne Airport runway, authorities said.

The inbound plane -- a twin-engine Cessna 310 with the tail number N87297 -- crashed on the southbound lanes of the freeway short of Runway 20R, according to Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Administration.

At one point, the freeway was closed by the crash in both directions, creating a southbound backup of up to five miles as authorities worked to divert traffic on other routes. The northbound side is open and at least one southbound lane has been reopened.

Two people in the aircraft -- a man and a woman said to be in their 50s and 60s -- were being treated for major injuries, authorities said.

In audio released, the pilot shouts "May Day'' and "I can't make it back to the airport'' seconds before the crash.

In the aftermath of the crash, the airfield was closed to arrivals, but arrivals were resumed about 45 minutes afterward.

The plane hit with its nose down and clipped a vehicle, the driver of which suffered only a bruised elbow, according to broadcast reports.

A preliminary report indicated the aircraft crashed on the northbound side of the freeway and ended up on the southbound side and that two people were removed from the wreckage.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

