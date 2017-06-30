Man charged with murder in double homicide investigation

- A man has been arrested and charged in relation to an investigation into a double homicide, according to the Canton Police.

29-year-old Jeremy Ulysses Zellous was charged with murder, aggravated assault, false statements, and tampering with evidence, according to officials.

In addition, 23-year-old Brody Samples and 35-year-old Joe Goldback were arrested during the investigation, according to police. Samples was charged with violation of bond through Pickens County, and Goldback was charged with obstruction of an officer, according to officials.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, and that it occurred after a confrontation between two groups.

Investigators say they collected over 70 rounds that were fired at the scene of the crime and that more arrests are imminent.

The Canton Police Department asks anyone who knows anything about this double homicide to call 911 or call the agency main number at 770-720-4883.