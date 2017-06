- A groundhog was giving drivers and a Union County Sgt. some troubles as it stood it's ground in the middle of a busy road. Luckily, Sgt. Mike was able to help it get off the road safely.

The video has over 6,000 views, and was taken by Jon Spiva with REMAX in Blairsville. Officials say they came to a stop because they saw other cars stopped and the groundhog in the way.