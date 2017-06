- A mother was killed on Interstate 475 in Macon early Friday morning.

The accident happened near the Eisenhower Parkway on-ramp just after 1 a.m.

Phillip Stacey, 50, was driving with his wife and two children when he lost control and hit a guard rail. Deputies said his wife, Judith Stacey, got out of the car and ran toward the shoulder of the road when she was struck by a tractor trailer.

No other injuries were reported.