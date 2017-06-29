Investigators: Deputy fires upon suspect who tried to run them over

- A suspect in an on-going narcotics case is dead after investigators said he tried to run over deputies serving a warrant.

It happened 6:50 p.m. Thursday at the Liberty Pointe Apartments located in the 700 block of Franklin Gateway SE. Lt. Colonel Robert Quigley with the Cobb County Sheriff said the Cobb Marietta Smyrna Narcotics squad was trying to serve a warrant at the complex when the suspect got into a vehicle and attempted to run over deputies.

"When they were here at the apartment, they had contact with the suspect in that case. The suspect attempted to run over a deputy sheriff in a vehicle. Shots were fired and the suspect is deceased,” said Quigley.

The sheriff’s office said they recovered a significant amount of drugs and weapons as the scene. They could not immediately disclose the type of narcotics, but said “several” different drugs were found.

“Our undercover narcotics unit had run a series of investigations. This is one they were working very heavily and they were certainly looking to get this individual into custody. And did everything they could to prevent this type of event from happening,” said Quigley.

There were no significant injuries to the other law enforcement personnel involved.

The name of the suspect and the deputy have not yet been released.

Quigley said the deputy who fired at the suspect will be placed on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation, a standard practice in this type of incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the deputy-involved shooting.