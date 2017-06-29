Four arrested following Jackson County drug bust

- Four people were arrested on drug related charges in Hoschton, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. 53-year-old Randy Floyd Evans, 39-year-old Keith Alen Estell, 31-year-old Elizabeth Ashley Martyne, and 30-year-old Dana Jo Hanson were all arrested after a lengthy investigation, according to the sheriff.

Investigators say they located located heroin, methamphetamine, and a stolen firearm while conducting a search warrant at a residence in connection to the case.

Randy Floyd Evans was charged with Possession of Heroin w/ Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Keith Alen Estell was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine w/ Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Theft By Receiving Stolen Property.

Elizabeth Ashley Martyne was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine w/ Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property, and Giving False Name and Date of Birth. Martyne also had an outstanding warrant out of Hall County.

Dana Jo Hanson was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine w/ Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Heroin, and Possession of Heroin w/ Intent to Distribute. Hanson also had outstanding warrants out of Banks County and Barrow County.