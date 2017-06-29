Police trying to identify fraud suspect

- Gwinnett County police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a fraud case involving over $300,000 in fraudulent transactions, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department Electronic and Financial Crimes Unit.

Two fraudulent bank accounts were opened on May 12 by a man giving false information at a Wells Fargo in unincorporated Norcross, according to police.

One of the accounts received a wire transfer deposit for over $300,000 on June 2, and the suspect was able to withdraw over $95,000, according to police.

After the withdrawal, Wells Fargo received a message from the wire transfer company that the money was unlawfully transferred.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 17-051332