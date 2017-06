- Firefighters battled a fire at the Lodge of Buford hotel at 4815 Buford Highway, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department.

Related VideoView Larger

First responders arrived to units in heavy flames lapping up to the third floor from a second floor hotel room. Authorities say there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Six units received moderate to heavy damage.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.