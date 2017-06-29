Woman assaulted while offering ride to stranger in Gwinnett County

- Police are asking for help in locating a man they believe assaulted a woman offering to give him a ride in her vehicle, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

39-year-old Raul Arruevalle has an active warrant in Gwinnett County for aggravated assault, according to police. Authorities say Arruevalle approached a woman in her car at a QuikTrip in unincorporated Norcross.

Police say he told the woman he was from out of town, and not familiar with the area. He asked her for a ride home in Duluth, and the woman agreed to help.

The woman told police that as they approached the Green Street and Eagle Terrace intersection in unincorporated Duluth, Arruevalle reached over and turned off the ignition to her car.

Police say he produced a knife and lunged at the woman, who yelled for help, got our of the car, and ran away. The victim had a small cut to her hand.

Authorities say the suspect ran away, but dropped his cell phone in the passengers seat.

Police say Raul Arruevalle also goes by “Raul Valle” and Raul Arrue Valle", has black hair, brown eyes, is 5-03 and weighs 160 lbs, and has slight facial hair with a prominent scar of his left cheek.

If anyone has any information about where Arruevalle can be found, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 17-055705