SWAT standoff ongoing with armed man in Athens

- The Athens Clarke County SWAT team are in a standoff situation with a man believed to be armed, according to the Athens Clarke County Police.

The situation began this morning when the SWAT team attempted to serve a "high risk" arrest and search warrant at a location where 49-year-old Benjamin Blackburn was located.

Blackburn allegedly barricaded himself in a house located at 317 Ironwood Way, and is armed, according to police. There are no hostages, as one person was able to get out of the house unharmed, according to officials.

Authorities say contact has been made with Blackburn and they are trying to negotiate him coming our of the residence.

Police ask citizens to avoid Whit Davis Road between Old Lexington Road and Barnett Shoals Road. The situation is taking place in the Falling Shoals subdivision and police say residents should remain in their homes unless directed by police to do otherwise.

Blackburn is wanted for aggravated assault, for assaulting a woman in early June, according to police. He's also wanted on warrants out of Texas for probation violation, according to officials.